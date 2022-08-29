Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Regency romp

FANS of TV’s Bridgerton will lap up Mr Malcolm’s List (PG), which opens at the Henley Regal Picturehouse this week.

With a diverse cast led by Freida Pinto from Slumdog Millionaire, this Regency romp is about the quest for the perfect match as imagined by writer Suzanne Allain from her 2009 novel of the same name.

The Honourable Mr Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) is the most eligible bachelor in London but has a stringent list of requirements of his future bride.

But when he rejects the vengeful society beauty Julia after just one date, she enlists her schoolfriend Selina to pose as his ideal woman so he can get his commuppance when she publicly turns him down.

Will the plan succeed or will the compliant Selina find her beau is not the arrogant cad she had been led to believe?

The cast also includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Park, Zawe Ashton and Theo James.

Mr Malcolm’s List has a running time of one hour, 57 minutes.

29 August 2022

