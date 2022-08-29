Cinema company may file for bankruptcy

THE company that owns the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley is considering filing for bankruptcy in America.

Cineworld is struggling with $5 billion worth of debt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But it insists that its cinemas remain open for business and that there will be “no significant impact” on jobs.

Many of its cinemas were forced to close for extended periods during the covid lockdowns or had to operate at reduced capacity due to social distancing rules.

Cinema chains had hoped blockbusters such as the latest James Bond film No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick and Thor: Love and Thunder would bring audiences back. But last week Cineworld warned that there had still not been enough major releases to attract audiences and this was affecting the number of admissions.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, global box office takings hit a record

$42.5 billion. Takings so far this year are down by about a third on three years ago.

Shares in Cineworld plunged 60 per cent on Friday after a report that the firm was preparing to file for bankruptcy “within weeks”.

The company said it was looking at various options for restructuring the business, including a Chapter 11 filing in America, which would allow it to continue operating while negotiating with its creditors.