Banker’s discovery in search of brother

WE’RE off to Spain this week, courtesy of the Henley Regal Picturehouse, with the opening of It Snows in Benidorm (15).

Ths film stars Timothy Spall as a downbeat Manchester bank worker who decides to visit his estranged brother in

Benidorm when he is unexpectedly made redundant.

When his brother can’t be found, Spall begins a missing person search which turns into a voyage of self- discovery as he encounters an eclectic cast of characters along the way.

This Spanish-made film had its world premiere at the Valladolid International Film Festival in 2020 and its release delayed in Spain due to the country’s second covid-19 wave.

It was co-produced by filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and has a running time of 1hr 57 mins.

Also new this week is The Forgiven (18), a comic thriller directed and adapted for the screen by John Michael McDonagh from the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne.

Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain are a wealthy but warring couple in Morocco for a flamboyant weekend house party at the home of an eccentric gay couple.

But tragedy strikes on the way as the car a drunken Fiennes is driving through the Atlas mountains hits and kills a local Muslim boy, bringing the decadent Westerners face to face with the boy’s traditional family.

The film turns on the contrast between the debauchery and casual racism of Fiennes, Chastain and friends and the devastation and dishonour felt by the extended family who are mourning the loss of a son killed while scraping a living selling fossils by the roadside.

Also starring former Dr Who star Matt Smith and Caleb Landry Jones, The Forgiven has a running time of one hour 57 minutes.