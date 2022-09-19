Feelgood comedy set in paradise

SUPERSTARS George Clooney and Julia Roberts take their megawatt charm to Bali in Ticket To Paradise, which opens at the Regal Picturehouse this week.

The pair team up to play divorced parents who want to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years previously.

This feelgood comedy is the first time Clooney and Roberts have appeared together since 2016’s Money Monster, having previously starred in two of the Oceans movie franchise.

It is directed by Ol Parker, whose credits include Mamma Mia! — Here We Go Again and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The film has a running time of one hour, 44 minutes.

Also new this week is the feature-length documentary Hallelujah, an exploration of the life and work of Leonard Cohen through the prism of the renowned hymn.

When Cohen’s version of the song first appeared on his 1984 album Various Positions, his record company hated it so much that it refused to release it in the US.

It was later revived, however, and has since been covered by Rufus Wainwright and Bono, among others, and even cropped up in the movie Shrek.

The film draws on archive material and contributions from fans, friends and girlfriends to trace Cohen’s life and career from his wealthy upbringing in Montreal, through his experiences of drink and depression right up to his appearances at Glastonbury and Coachella.

Made by documentary producers Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine as a tribute to the singer-songwriter, it was approved for production by Cohen himself before his death in 2016.

The film has a running time of one hour, 55 minutes.

Members of the Regal are also invited to an exclusive preview of The Woman King on Tuesday.

This is a fact-based story of a troop of women warriors in the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Starring Viola Davis as a general who trains the next generation of warriors, the film features spectacular battle scenes.

The film has a running time of two hours, six minutes.

• The cinema will be closed on Monday.