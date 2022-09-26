Monday, 26 September 2022

Utopian thriller

POP star Harry Styles stars in psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling (15), which opens at the Regal Picturehouse this week.

He teams up with Florence Pugh to play Jack and Alice Chambers, a happily married couple leading a perfect existence in a Utopian community created by the mysterious company for which he works.

But cracks appear in their relationship as Alice becomes curious about what the company, headed by a charismatic boss played by Chris Pine, actually does.

Styles was brought into the project after Shia LaBeouf left amid reports of on-set conflicts.

The film is directed by Olivia Wilde, who also
co-stars, and has a running time of just over two hours.

