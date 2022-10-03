Intimate portraitof Bowie the man

FANS of glam rock legend David Bowie are in for a treat this week when a documentary about his life comes to the Henley Regal Picturehouse.

Moonage Daydream, named after a track on his 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, promises to take us on an exploration of Bowie’s creative, spiritual and musical life, both on stage and off.

Made by film-maker Brett Morgen, the man behind the recent film Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, it includes the musician’s thoughts on time, ageing and mortality in a visually explosive collage with remixes of more than 40 of his hits and lesser-known songs.

Bowie died in 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and two days before the release of his final album, but is still hailed as one of the most influential and innovative recording artists of the 20th century.

The film, which promises to be both a celebration and an intimate portrait of the man, contains never-before-seen images of his artwork, interviews with the singer himself and rare concert and movie footage. It has a running time of two hours, five minutes.

Actress Lesley Manville plays the title character in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, based on a 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, the tale of how a downtrodden cleaning lady dreams of owning a dress by Dior.

After spotting a spectacular gown in the wardrobe of one of her wealthy clients, she sets off on a Cinderella quest to buy herself the dress of her dreams, ending up incongruously in the very heart of haute couture.

The film’s costume designer Jenny Beavan worked with the Dior archival team in Paris to recreate dresses from the time, adding a stunning contrast to the portrayal of Fifties London.

Manville, who will appear as Princess Margaret in the final two seasons of The Crown, heads a cast which includes veteran French actress Isabelle Huppert as the snooty Dior director and Anna Chancellor as the client whose gown she covets.

The film has a running time of one hour, 55 minutes.