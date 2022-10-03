Farmer’s fight with US climate deniers

A DOCUMENTARY about climate change will be shown at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Henley on Sunday as part of Great Big Green Week.

The Ants and The Grasshopper (12A) follows Malawian farmer and activist Anita Chitaya as she heads to America to raise awareness of the need to take global warming seriously.

She has come up with strategies to successfully farm in a landscape where the rains come only three times a year. She also persuades the men of her village to take on some of the women’s workloads.

Anita travels across America, meeting farmers and activists and challenging climate deniers along the way. The Ants and The Grasshopper, made by Raj Patel and Zak Piper, will be screened on Sunday at 2.30pm. There will be a recorded question-and-answer session with the director and a conversation in the café moderated by members of Greener Henley and Picturehouse Green Screen.

For more information, visit www.picturehouses.com