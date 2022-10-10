Star cast in comic thriller

THREE friends find themselves prime suspects in the murder of a US senator in the Thirties in Amsterdam (15), which opens at the Henley Regal Picturehouse this week.

With a blend of historical fact and fiction, the film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington as the pals who are framed for the killing and go on to uncover a fascist plot behind it.

The trio lead a star-studded ensemble cast including Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro as a colourful carousel of characters in what is described as a mystery comedy thriller.

The film is written, produced and directed by David O Russell, who directed Bale in The Fighter in 2010. It has a running time of two hours, 14 minutes.

The Lost King (12A) is a British comedy drama directed by Stephen Frears and written by Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope.

It is a fictionalisation of the real-life discovery of the 700-year-old skeleton of Richard III beneath a car park in Leicester.

Sally Hawkins plays amateur historian Philippa Langley, the woman behind the drive to have the royal remains unearthed once their location has been identified by archaeologists.

Langley is a lonely divorcee who suffers from ME and develops a growing obsession with the King’s legacy, leading to his appearance to her in visions. With the reluctant support of her ex-husband John (Coogan), she begins the hunt for his lost remains, meeting scepticism and sexism along the way.

The running time is one hour, 48 minutes.