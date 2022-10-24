Irish pair reunited in black comedy

IT sounds like something straight out of an episode of Father Ted with two male friends falling out on a remote island off the coast of Ireland.

But The Banshees of Inisherin, which opens at Henley Regal Picturehouse this week, has already picked up a clutch of awards and critics have called it the best film of the year so far.

A black comedy drama from writer and director Martin McDonagh, it stars Colin Farrell as Padraic, who is devastated when lifelong friend Colm, played by Brendan Gleeson, abruptly ends their relationship.

The film premiered at last month’s Venice Film Festival, winning the best actor and best screenplay awards for Farrell and McDonagh and earning a 15-minute standing ovation from the audience.

It reunites McDonagh with the two stars from his acclaimed 2008 feature-length directorial debut In Bruges, in which the pair played Irish hitmen.

Set during the Irish Civil War in the Twenties and featuring panoramic views of Ireland’s coastline, this new film follows Farrell’s increasingly desperate attempts to understand his friend’s behaviour and the consequences that follow.

Peter Bradshaw, the Guardian’s film critic, said: “As a study of male loneliness and swallowed anger, it is weirdly compelling.”

The film has a running time of one hour, 54 minutes.

Loneliness and friendship are also at the heart of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, a live-action/computer animated film adapted from the bestselling children’s book of the same name by Bernard Waber.

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to fit in and make friends until he discovers Lyle the singing crocodile living in the attic.

The two become fast friends but when evil neighbour Mr Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to take on their adversaries.

The film features Javier Bardem as the charismatic magician who owns the crocodile and singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes as the voice of Lyle.

The running time is one hour, 46 minutes.