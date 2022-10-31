Monday, 31 October 2022

Neo-noir mystery from Korean

“KILLING is like smoking — only the first time is hard” is a line from Decision to Leave, a new psychological thriller from South Korea which comes to the Henley Regal Picturehouse this week.

A neo-noir mystery by writer/producer/director Park Chan-wook, it has been chosen as South Korea’s entry for next year’s Oscars and has already won its maker the best director award at Cannes.

It tells the story of a workaholic detective who falls in love with a mysterious woman while investigating the death of her husband for which she is the prime suspect.

Park Chan-wook is known for exploring humankind’s darkest impulses, particularly in what is called his vengeance trilogy, Sympathy for Mr Vengeance (2002), Oldboy (2003) and Lady Vengeance (2006).

His films have gained notoriety for their trademark cinematography and framing, their black humour and often brutal subject matter.

Appropriately for a director who decided on a career in film after watching Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, Decision to Leave has a score which echoes Bernard Hermann’s many collaborations with the great British director.

The film has a running time of 2 hours, 18 minutes.

Continuing at the Regal are Ticket to Paradise, The Banshees of Inisherin, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, The Lost King and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
Crocodile.

