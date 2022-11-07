Dying to find some happiness

THERE are some illustrious names behind the film Living (12A), which opens at Henley Regal Picturehouse this week.

Novelist Kazuo Ishiguro’s screenplay is an adaptation of legendary Japanese film-maker Akira Kurasawa’s 1952 movie Ikiru, which in turn was inspired by Tolstoy’s novella The Death of Ivan Ilyich.

Set in Fifties London, it stars Bill Nighy as widowed civil servant Mr Williams who receives a terminal diagnosis just as he approaches retirement.

Lonely and estranged from his only son, he fears his life has passed him by during a career spent in the town planning department and determines to make the most of what time he has left.

The film was shot against a backdrop of London’s County Hall on the south bank of the Thames.

It also features Tom Burke with Aimee Lou Wood as Margaret, the friendly young colleague who brings some much-needed happiness to his life.

The film has a running time of one hour, 42 minutes.

Triangle of Sadness (15) is a satirical black comedy set on board a super-yacht with a demanding passenger list of fashion models, arms dealers and oligarchs who come a cropper when it is shipwrecked in a storm.

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund (The Square, Force Majeure) has the super wealthy holidaymakers getting their comeuppance when they are stranded on an island with the crew and suffer the indignities that follow.

Starring Woody Harrelson as the ship’s captain, the film won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes film festival.

It has a running time of two hours, 20 minutes.