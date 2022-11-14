Tribute to original film star

WHEN original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer four years ago at the age of 43, it inevitably put a sequel in doubt.

But writer/director Ryan Coogler has turned the long-awaited follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (12A), into a tribute to the late actor.

This latest offering from the Marvel Comics franchise, which opens at the Henley Regal Picturehouse this week, promises to be bigger in scale than the original but also more intimate and emotional than the usual superhero fare.

The film’s score, featuring the single Lift Me Up by Rihanna — her first since 2016 and written as a tribute to Boseman — has been released to coincide with the film.

Running at a hefty two hours 41 minutes, the film has been described by critics as “outstanding” and “handling loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the Marvel Comic Universe”.

It tells how the leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces, including a new threat from undersea enemies, in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

The cast includes Letitia Wright as the king’s sister, alongside Angela Bassett and Lupita Nyong’o, all reprising their roles from the 2018 film, which was the first Marvel effort to win an Academy Award for best visual effects.

Continuing their run at the Regal are The Banshees of Inisherin, Living and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.