Tennis dinner

GORING Tennis Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner and dance at Goring and Streatley golf club tomorrow night (doors open at 7pm).

The event is being held in partnership with Goring Gap Boat Club.

Tickets costs £45, which includes a welcome drink, three-course dinner and dancing to a live band.

For more information, email club.sec@
goring-tennis.co.uk

