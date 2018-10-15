Tennis dinner

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 15 October 2018
GORING Tennis Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a dinner and dance at Goring and Streatley golf club tomorrow night (doors open at 7pm).
The event is being held in partnership with Goring Gap Boat Club.
Tickets costs £45, which includes a welcome drink, three-course dinner and dancing to a live band.
For more information, email club.sec@
goring-tennis.co.uk
15 October 2018
More News:
Councillors vow to fight expansion of waste plant
COUNCILLORS in Wargrave have vowed to oppose ... [more]
Davies finishes second in age group on England debut at Chester marathon
A GRANDMOTHER from Goring has spoken of her pride ... [more]
POLL: Have your say