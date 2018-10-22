AT the meeting on October 13, members heard a talk that shed new light on the coffins of Nespawershefyt.

This ancient Egyptian gentleman with the utterly unpronounceable name lived and died in the 21st Dynasty — around 1000 BC.

He was wealthy enough to own a set of coffins — an outer coffin, an inner coffin and a “mummy board” which would have covered his mummy — which can now be seen at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

However, recent research led by Dr Helen Strudwick has revealed that his beautiful-on-the-outside coffins were in fact made from bits of another coffin all stuck together with glue, dowels, filler and carpentry joints, then painted over and varnished to give an impression of bright yellow gold with detailed inlay.

But this official, entitled “Great One of the Water of Amun Re” had a lovely face!

The next meeting will be on Saturday, November 10 at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley when Dr Alex Loktionov speak on “To hear or to divide words — the changing face of Egyptian justice, 2700-1700BCE”.

A new approach to prosopographic and textual analysis allows us to reconstruct the judicial landscape at the time before the New Kingdom in unprecedented detail.

This talk brings that detail to light, arguing that a previously unnoticed revolution in Egyptian justice occurred during the First Intermediate Period and led to the emergence of “lawyers” as a professional class and “law” as a definable, abstract concept.

The meeting on December 8 will be at 2pm at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, when Professor Alan Lloyd will give a talk on “The first Egypt-

ologists”.

Egyptology starts with the Ancient Egyptians, the best-known example being Khaemwese, a son of Ramesses II.

A particularly interesting case is Horapollo who wrote at the time when Pharaonic culture was almost dead.

This lecture will explore aspects of ancient Egyptology to determine what these writers thought they were doing and how well, or badly, they did it.