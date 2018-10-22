I love working with people, says successor and mother-of-three

PAULA ISAAC says she is “excited” to be the new joint manager of the Henley 60-Plus Club.

She was appointed in September after being made redundant as senior team leader at Badgemore Pre-School, which closed in May.

Mrs Isaac, 38, lives in Gainsborough Road with her husband Rob and three children and is the co-founder and chairwoman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association with town councillor David Eggleton.

She will help prepare snacks for members on Thursdays and to run bingo on Tuesdays and Fridays as well as taking part in club outings.

Mrs Isaac said: “I applied for the job because it involved working with people and I do a lot of that already and I enjoy playing a part in the community. I’m quite well-known in Henley so it suited me. I was very excited to get the job and so far it has been absolutely lovely. Everyone here has been very friendly and we’re trying to encourage new members to join us.

“Anybody can pop in for a cup of tea and chat without being a member and we’re happy to talk to people about what we do.

“This is a safe, warm and inviting venue where older people can make friends and spend time with others. Some may not have relatives living in the immediate area so it’s a great way to avoid becoming isolated.

“It’s a little community where everybody looks out for one another. For example, if the Henley Handybus driver notices that a member didn’t turn up, we’ll check on them and make sure they’re all right.

“I can’t wait for some of our outings and I’m also helping the team to look at new ways of offering entertainment or extending our activities to a couple of afternoons a week.”

Mrs Isaac attended Mrs Butt’s farewell party and said: “Everyone had a really great time and it was nice that they could say goodbye.

“She had been off on holiday when I started here so it was good to be able to say hello and we’re looking forward to seeing her when she joins.”

Earlier this year Mrs Isaac stood for Henley Residents Group in a town council by-election but lost to the Donna Crook ofd the Conservatives.

She was recently appointed to the advisory board of Henley’s Nomad youth and community project, which helps local families with issues including isolation, mental illness, addiction and unemployment.