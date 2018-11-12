Reading RSPB Group

WE welcomed the return of David Boag to talk to the group about the puffin.

He has visited many times before and, as usual, his presentation was excellent.

He knew his subject intimately and his photos were a delight, even shots taken underwater and in an underground nest.

The very next day the group ventured to Hosehill Lake at Sunnyside, Theale.

It was a wonderfully warm and sunny October day and while we hoped to see early wintering wildfowl the continuing good weather had kept such migrants away.

However, there were a handful of both shovelers and pochards as early season heralds of the forthcoming winter.

The fish stocks in the lake must have bred well this summer as there were around a dozen each of the grey heron and the elegant white little egret, their numbers complemented by about 35 cormorants.

Looking down from its vantage point on a high pylon, a peregrine watched over proceedings.

The morning walk ended with the group enjoying lunch in a pub garden in glorious sunshine.

The second field trip of the month brought heavy rain and partially flooded roads and only a hardy few braved the visit to Moor Green Lakes, near

Finchampstead.

In the field by the car park there were a few blackbirds and song thrushes eagerly devouring worms escaping their flooded homes.

A small flock of lapwings flew in to join them briefly but most quickly departed.

At the main lake there was a good view of a water rail crossing the track from the bushes back to the reed bed on the edge of the lake.

Out on the lake the tufted ducks, shovelers, mallards, mute swans and a solitary grey heron seemed unperturbed by the inclement weather.

It was a different story at the bird feeders where only a robin and great tit were in evidence.

The gravel workings yielded little grebes, coots and moorhens, while green sandpipers flew over.

Stopping at a screen overlooking another part of the main lake were gadwalls, Canada geese, great crested grebes and Egyptian geese.

Some members of a work party were working heroically in the rain to manage the habitat on the site but the weather ultimately proved overwhelming and the group headed home.

The next meeting of this group will take place at Pangbourne village hall on Tuesday, November 13 at 8pm when Ralph Todd will present “Birds and people”, an illustrated talk about how people and birds interact. Visitors are always very welcome at meetings.

