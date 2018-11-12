Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

OUR last meeting of the year takes place at Goring Heath parish hall on Thursday, November 15 when Mike Hurst presents “Saunders of the river”.

The Saunders in question was the famous boatbuilder in Goring who went on to found the Saunders-Roe aviation company.

We start off the New Year down the hill, at Whitchurch village hall, on Thursday, January 17.

This will be a members’ evening, when we will have the chance to present research we have done, look at queries received and scrutinise some of our archives. Often this is the most “local” of our meetings.

At our annual meeting on Thursday, February 21 Stephen Barker will speak on the subject of “The Armistice of 1918 and after”.

This meeting will also be at Whitchurch village hall.

Meetings start at 8pm with coffee and biscuits from 7.30pm. All welcome, non-members £3.