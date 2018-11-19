Church service marks closure of Legion’s women’s section branch

A CHURCH service was held to mark the closure of the Royal British Legion’s Kidmore End women’s section.

More than 30 people attended the service at St John the Baptist Church to witness the “laying up” of the branch’s standard.

The ceremony was conducted by Rev James Stickings, the village rector, while Kidmore End branch chairman David Young and county standard bearer Melanie Watkins carried the branch standards.

Rev Stickings told the congregation that there was “no more fitting place” to deposit an “emblem of duty and service”.

During the hymn Lead Us Heavenly Father, Lead Us, the branch standard was carried to the chancel step where it was received by the rector.

Gill Spiers, who chaired the Harpsden women’s section, then read Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.

Barbara Winnington, former branch and group secretary of the Thames Valley Group and vice-president of the Oxford county women’s section of the Royal British Legion, gave a talk. She said: “The Legion was founded in 1921 as a voice for the ex-service community and more than 450,000 members continue to ensure that this voice does not go unheard.

“Kidmore End branch women’s section was formed in 1946, a few months after the men’s branch was formed on September 26, 1945. We belonged to the Thames Valley group, comprising Harpsden, Shiplake and Dunsden, Goring & Streatley and Kidmore End. Group meetings were held three times a year.

“For a number of years three families who lived in Gallowstree Common played a prominent role in Kidmore End branch affairs, namely the Olds, the Emerys and the Callises, and meetings were held in members’ homes and then Batten House in Lea Road, Sonning Common.”

She thanked Mrs Spiers, Mrs Watkins, Mr Young and Jocelyn and Robert Lynch for helping to organise the service.

Mrs Winnington also praised Sylvia Sutters, a past chairman, who thought of holding fortnightly tea dances at Sonning Common village hall, which raised more than £17,000 in 10 years.

The standard was committed to Rev Stickings by former county president Ann Midwinter and the congregation sang He Who Would Valiant Be.

Mr Lynch, the churchwarden, read In Flander’s Fields by John McCrae.

The rector then led the congregation in prayers before the final hymn, I Vow To Thee, My Country, during which a collection was taken by verger Graham Edwards.

This was followed by the Act of Remembrance, the sounding of The Last Post and a two-minute silence followed by Reveille and The Exhortation.

Rev Stickings gave the final blessing before the congregation sang the National Anthem.

After the service the congregation went to the New Inn for light refreshments.

In 2016, the Kidmore End and Harpsden women’s sections decided to shut after the Legion announced it was amalgamating all branches into mixed-sex branches to save money.