Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

ON November 6, members enjoyed a talk by Phillada Ballard on Culham Court, near Aston, currently occupied by the Swiss financier Urs Schwartzenbach.

There was a last-minute change of venue to Henley town hall, which was just as well as there was an exceptionally large attendance.

The history of Culham Court goes back to medieval times. No record exists of the appearance of the earlier houses, although they must have been very grand, based on surviving inventories.

Following an accidental fire, the present house was built on a site closer to the river by the owner Richard Michell, a London lawyer, between 1765 and 1771.

The architect is unknown, although it was certainly not Sir Christopher Wren as has been claimed in some sale literature.

On Michell’s death in 1789, the house passed to his daughters Louisa and Charlotte and was occupied by Charlotte and her husband Frederick West. George III visited in November 1804.

On the death of the couple’s daughter, Charlotte Louisa West, in 1869 the house was sold and let to Margaret Egerton who added a conservatory and developed the gardens with parterres and a rose garden.

In 1895, the house was sold to W F D Smith, of the Hambleden family, and let to Henry Barber, who derived an income from property rented in Birmingham, and his wife Martha Onions, a talented artist.

They further developed the gardens, adding topiary and terraces.

The Barbers left their wealth to the University of Birmingham to found the Barber Institute of Fine Arts.

In 1933, the house was leased to the newspaper magnate Cecil Harmsworth King.

During the Second World War it was used to house evacuee children.

Between 1949 and 1997, it was the home of Michael and Felicity Behrens, who altered the reception rooms and built an octagonal library, a swimming pool and pavilion.

The house continues to develop with renewal of the roof, more use being made of the basement and the erection of a chapel.

The group’s annual meeting will take place at King’s Arm’s Barn on December 4 at 7.45pm.

Short talks will be given by Andrew Allum on the latest excavations at Highwood, by Liz Toms on “Ancient and medieval Albania” and by Richard Pinches, who will show aerial images of the Market Place Mews excavations in Henley.

There will be an interval with refreshments provided by Viv Greenwood.

The first lecture of the new year will take place at the town hall on January 8 when Martin Buckland will talk on the Wilts and Berks Canal.

The canal opened in 1810 after 15 years of construction but had a chequered career until its legal closure in 1914.

In 1977 the restoration of the canal began in a few places but in 2004 it was agreed to restore the entire 62 miles.

The talk looks at the historical restoration progress and future proposals for this major east-west link.

On February 5, Michael Redley will speak on “Victorian and Edwardian Henley”.

He will examine how the town grew, developing a more complex local economy and social structure as it extended physically.

He will examine how changes to the town were reflected in its social life and local politics up to the First World War.