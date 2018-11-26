Monday, 26 November 2018

Commons cash

GRANTS totalling £31,600 have been secured to fund conservation projects on Peppard, Kingwood and Nettlebed commons.

The money was awarded to the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment and Network Rail.

Work will include opening up selected areas of secondary woodland to create rides and glades and clearing overgrown woodland.

