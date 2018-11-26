WI centenary

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Monday, 26 November 2018
PEPPARD Women’s Institute will hold a number of events to celebrate its centenary next year.
The first will be a lunch at Peppard War Memorial Hall on February 27 from noon,
Lynne Stubbings, who chairs the National Federation of WIs, will attend.
26 November 2018
More News:
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
POLL: Have your say