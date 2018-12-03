Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Youth club moves back

THE youth club in Sonning Common has returned to its base.

Club SC is now back at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School from where it was forced to move in June following the discovery of asbestos.

It then met on a temporary basis at Peppard war memorial hall and Peppard sports pavilion while the asbestos was removed.

The relocation caused a drop in numbers so now organisers are appealing for young people to return.

Activities will include baking, crafts, games and online safety sessions in addition to swegways, football, basketball and dodgeball in the sports hall of the Reades Lane school.

Over the Christmas period there will be a trip to Red Kangaroo Trampoline Park in Reading and another to midnight ice skating in Oxford.

Youngsters in years 9 to 11 should attend on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and those in years 6 to 8 on Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/
sonningcommonyouthcentre

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33