Youth club moves back

THE youth club in Sonning Common has returned to its base.

Club SC is now back at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School from where it was forced to move in June following the discovery of asbestos.

It then met on a temporary basis at Peppard war memorial hall and Peppard sports pavilion while the asbestos was removed.

The relocation caused a drop in numbers so now organisers are appealing for young people to return.

Activities will include baking, crafts, games and online safety sessions in addition to swegways, football, basketball and dodgeball in the sports hall of the Reades Lane school.

Over the Christmas period there will be a trip to Red Kangaroo Trampoline Park in Reading and another to midnight ice skating in Oxford.

Youngsters in years 9 to 11 should attend on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and those in years 6 to 8 on Wednesdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/

sonningcommonyouthcentre