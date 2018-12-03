Commons cash boost

GRANTS totalling £31,600 will be used to improve the biodiversity of common land in Peppard, Kingwood and Nettlebed.

The money was awarded to the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment and Network Rail.

Work will include opening up selected areas of secondary woodland to create rides and glades and clearing overgrown woodland.

Peter Allport, who chairs the conservators, said: “This is a wonderful boost for our conservation work on the commons and I cannot over-emphasise the enormity of what the trust and Network Rail have done for us.”

Nettlebed and district commons were established as common land by Robert Fleming in 1906 and total 560 acres.