Henley Archaeological and Historical Society

THE first lecture of the new year will take place at the town hall on January 8 when Martin Buckland will talk on the Wilts and Berks Canal.

The canal opened in 1810 after 15 years of construction but had a chequered career until its legal closure in 1914. In 1977 the restoration of the canal began in a few places but in 2004 it was agreed to restore the entire 62 miles.

Martin will look at the historical restoration progress and future proposals for this major east-west link.

On February 5, Michael Redley will speak on “Victorian and Edwardian Henley”.

Following his talk last year on the Boer War, Michael will explore the wider life of late Victorian and Edwardian Henley. He will examine how the town grew, developing a more complex local economy and social structure as it extended physically.

He will look at how changes to the town were reflected in its social life and local politics, in tensions between brewers and builders and between non-conformity and the established church and in loyalties to town and county.

Also the contribution of the town and its surrounding villages to South Oxfordshire’s unprecedented election of a Liberal MP at the 1906 general election.

Michael will examine some of the key figures in the town at that time and the contribution made by Henley to the life of the region and the nation in the years up to the First World War.

On March 5 Janet Hurst will give a lecture called “Bridging the Gap — Goring and Streatley through the ages”.

The twin villages of Goring and Streatley grew up on either side of the Thames where it cuts a passage through the Chilterns to make the Goring Gap.

The river played a huge part in the development around this crossing place but other communication routes were important too — the Icknield Way, the Ridgeway and the turnpike road through Streatley.

The Gap was transformed by the coming of the Great Western Railway in 1840 but one village stood still and the other grew large. This talk traces these developments and examines the factors and people involved.

The 2019 lecture series contnues as follows:

April 2 Jenny Knight and Kay Gough — Introduction to the Museum of English Rural Life and the Swing Riots.

May 7 Dave Carless — Blewbury and its area.

June 4 Robert Heath-Whyte — Chalgrove church and its paintings.

October 1 Nicola Tallis — “Elizabeth’s rival, the tumultuous tale of Lettice Knollys”.

November 5 Lindsey Bedford — Boxford Villa and its mosaic.

December 3 2019 annual meeting.

All lectures are held in the “hayloft” of King’s Arms Barn at 7.45pm (unless otherwise advised). Entry is from King’s Road car park. While the redevelopment of Market Place Mews is ongoing the pedestrian access is via a narrow passageway (sign-posted to “the barn” at the back of the former police houses in King’s Road and the entrance to the main car park. For the time being, the car park behind the barn is not accessible.

All are welcome — members free, non-members £4.

Following our very enjoyable outing to the Goldsmiths’, the Fishmongers’ and Vintners’ Livery Halls, we are now planning to visit the much older (it did not burn down in the Fire of London) the Apothecaries’ Livery Hall at Blackfriars.

This will be on April 18. The cost is £15 per person but numbers are limited to 25.

We had a site visit to the archaeological dig at Market Place Mews in Henely on November 13 with drone photographs taken by member Richard Pinches.

Some 45 members of our group plus visitors from Marlow went to the archaeological dig, which has laid bare the original layout of the medieval burgage plots.

The senior site archaeologist explained the very great significance of this site as it has preserved the plots mostly intact, despite their use ancillary to the dwelling houses over some 800 years.

This very rarely ever happens as many town centres have been built and rebuilt many times and leave a palimpsest of multiple periods and uses.

The archaeologists have not yet dug down to the horizon of the early town, let alone to the time before Henley was founded in circa 1200, so there is still much information to come and to look forward to.

For more information about the group and its activities, visit www.henley-on-thamesarchaeological

andhistoricalgroup.org.uk