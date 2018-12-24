Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley has just held its 70th monthly meeting at Henley Hockey Club with, as normal, a packed audience of 90.

The scientists who give up their time to discuss their research are outstanding people who are so dedicated to furthering our knowledge.

This month the subject was “Reinventing the wheel — the making of original organic cheese”. Such a challenge in this world.

The speaker brought along some beautiful Lancashire which, along with mince pies donated by Tesco, made our Christmas event rather special.

I would also like to mention this research is a really international endeavour with researchers free to move from country to country to enhance their knowledge.

Readers will, I am sure, understand what restriction of movement will do.

If you want to sign up to Café Scientifique Henley, please send us an email at cafescihenley@gmail.com