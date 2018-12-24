Monday, 24 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir sings for charity outside supermarket

Choir sings for charity outside supermarket

HENLEY Rock Choir performed outside Waitrose in Henley as part of a co-ordinated singing event called Christmas Supermarket Sweep.

Choir leader Lucy Hewes organised her choir members from Henley, Caversham, Tilehurst, Bracknell and Ascot to sing 30 minutes at four different supermarkets throughout the day.

There was a collection for a different charity at each location and in Henely it was for the Regatta for the Disabled.

The choir sang Human by Rag ’n’ Bone man and Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake as well as some Christmas classics such as Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens, The First Noel and Silent Night.

Ms Hewes said: “Some choir members sang at all four stores but most sang at their ‘local’.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33