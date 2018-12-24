Choir sings for charity outside supermarket

HENLEY Rock Choir performed outside Waitrose in Henley as part of a co-ordinated singing event called Christmas Supermarket Sweep.

Choir leader Lucy Hewes organised her choir members from Henley, Caversham, Tilehurst, Bracknell and Ascot to sing 30 minutes at four different supermarkets throughout the day.

There was a collection for a different charity at each location and in Henely it was for the Regatta for the Disabled.

The choir sang Human by Rag ’n’ Bone man and Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake as well as some Christmas classics such as Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens, The First Noel and Silent Night.

Ms Hewes said: “Some choir members sang at all four stores but most sang at their ‘local’.”