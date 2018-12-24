Monday, 24 December 2018

Mencap members enjoy Christmas party

Mencap members enjoy Christmas party

SIXTY members of the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society enjoyed a Christmas party at Harpsden village hall.

The event, which was attended by Henley Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett, included a disco and afternoon tea and concluded with a visit from Father Christmas, who gave a present to each guest.

Paul Barratt, chairman of trustees, said: “It was a great afternoon and a great way to start the Christmas season, particularly as it was snowed off last year.

“We’re very thankful to Councillor Arlett, who did a great job of meeting and chatting with our members and was very much appreciated by everyone he spoke to.

“The guests were also very excited to see Father Christmas as it really got them into the festive spirit.”

