Lions’ food deliveries

MEMBERS of Henley Lions Club delivered more than 85 food parcels to struggling families and individuals in the town and surrounding villages in time for Christmas.

The packages, which were assembled at the YMCA pavilion, off Lawson Road, contained a mixture of basics and festive treats such as mince pies.

The food was paid for with donations to the club and provided by Waitrose in Bell Street, Henley.

The food parcels scheme has been running for decades and the Lions have run it for 16 years.

Meanwhile, pupils in year 9 at Gillotts School in Henley organised and delivered care packages for residents of the Chilterns Court care centre in Henley.