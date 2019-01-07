Chiltern Society South Chiltern Path Maintenance Volunteers

THE volunteers work to keep the paths open.

Over a weekend in November, eight volunteers took on footpath and gate maintenance through two of Henley’s most important green spaces, Lambridge Wood and the Greys Court estate, with the agreement of the landowners.

A team of four carried out light clearance throughout the wood, two using hand tools and the other two using a brush cutter to clear three more overgrown sections. A fallen tree was removed from the paths.

Meanwhile, two path wardens refreshed waymark arrows (and removed some false ones). At the same time, across the Broadplat road, two volunteers inspected, greased and adjusted the 17 gates installed by the volunteers on the National Trust property Greys Court.

In all, almost 3,000m of paths were checked and cleared.

Employing around 30 volunteers, the South Chilterns Path Maintenance Volunteers are part of the Chiltern Society’s Rights of Way Group.

They were established in 2004 to help improve access to rights of way in South Oxfordshire.

They work closely with, and are partly funded by, Oxfordshire County Council and the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment.

The Chiltern Society monitors and supports the footpaths and bridleways in our area through the three area secretaries and their 37 parish path representatives, who work closely with landowners, other walking groups and local companies.

The volunteers organise three work days per month to carry out clearance, waymarking and gate installation projects.

Over the years, we have replaced almost 300 stiles with gates (25 this year) and cleared thousands of metres of paths (6,000+ this year).

We and the Chiltern Society are always looking for active volunteers to help in our efforts to keep the Chiltern Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty one of the best walking destinations in the UK.

The result of the society, the volunteers and the county council’s partnership is that we have some of the most accessible and best maintained rights of way anywhere in the country.