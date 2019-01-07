Reading RSPB

MEMBERS enjoyed their traditional pre-Christmas party during which they were entertained by some tales of the year.

Pravin Chotai provided some excellent pictures of Ugandan wildlife and spoke with his customary enthusiasm.

Philip Allen gave a practical insight into the art of hedge-laying for which he has now accumulated some 25 years’ experience.

Tony Rayner produced some excellent images of butterflies and moths taken during his summer sojourn to Bulgaria.

Terry Giles had visited both the Arctic and Antarctic and his pictorial offerings, including some stunning shots of a blue whale, gave an icy feel to Christmas.

Fortunately, this was followed by David Massie’s excellent collection of photographs from Barbados which warmed everybody as much as the mulled wine.

Marjy Carden provided her traditional risqué poems and perhaps they should be delayed until after 9pm in future years!

The final talk by group leader Peter Spillett gave a review of the group’s activities over the past year.

The final field trip of 2018 took the group to Freeman’s Marsh, slightly west of Hungerford town centre, where the River Dun joins the Kennet and Avon Canal.

An angling match was taking place but the group avoided the fishermen by walking across the water meadows.

It was quite cold, making fingers and toes numb, but the excellent plumage displayed by both the mallards and moorhens reminded everybody that the breeding season is not far away for these water birds.

As if sensing our feeling, a pair of sparrowhawks displayed briefly overhead — the male eventually alighting in a tree to allow excellent views.

A couple of little egrets reminded the group that although it was a cold day global warming is very much here to stay.

There were excellent views of stonechats and reed buntings while the winter visitors were represented by a small flock of redwings.

The group took one last look at the anglers as one landed a perch before heading home.

The next meeting of the group will take place at Pangbourne village hall on Tuesday, January 8 at 8pm when we will have a return visit by the excellent Andrew Cleave, who will give an illustrated talk entitled “New Zealand — a natural paradise or conservation nightmare?”

Visitors are always very welcome. For more information about the group, please visit www.reading-rspb.org