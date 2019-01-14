Monday, 14 January 2019

Daffodils donation

A MAN from Sonning Common has donated 1,000 daffodil bulbs to the village.

These will be planted by the Village Gardeners in the verge outside the pharmacy in Wood Lane as well as in Brind’s Close, Peppard Road, Widmore Lane, the ends of Lea Road and Westleigh Drive, the corner of Ashford Avenue and Reades Lane.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, made the donation as a thank-you for the volunteer group’s work around the village.

In November members planted bulbs and winter bedding including sweet William, wallflowers, violas, sedum and trailing pansies.

The volunteers work on the first Sunday and third Thursday of each month, meeting at 10am outside the village hall in Wood Lane.

