IT’S time for the January sales and to the tired shopper it seems as if the whole country is mobilised in some civil emergency, pouring along the pavements, off buses and into the shops in search of reduced goods.

Although this seasonal ordeal might be draining all your energy and enthusiasm, you can still shop with confidence, knowing that the Citizens Advice helpline is there to help you if you have a consumer problem — if you need to return faulty goods, if you’ve bought something fake or counterfeit, or if something you’ve ordered hasn’t arrived.

The Citizens Advice consumer helpline — 03454 040506 — is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm (except bank holidays). Advisers will answer your call, explaining how you can pursue your claim.

They cannot make a complaint or take legal action on your behalf but they can give you practical and impartial advice, explain the law which applies to your situation and also pass complaints to Trading Standards for you.

Before you call the helpline, prepare by jotting down the factual details of your problem, such as when you paid for the item or service, how much you paid, how you paid, the seller’s name and address and what you have done so far to resolve the issue.

Citizens Advice has five advice centres in Oxfordshire, including the Henley one, and three outreach centres, including one at RAF Benson and another in Woodcote.

For more information, call Citizens Advice on 03444 111444, email henley

@osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

You can also call into your nearest Citizens Advice office, which is at 32 Market Place, Henley. The office is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2pm to 6pm on Wednesdays and 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

The telephone advice line is available from 10am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am to 6.30pm on Thursdays and 10am to 4pm on Fridays.