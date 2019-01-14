Monday, 14 January 2019

Whitchurch and Goring Heath Historical Society

OUR first meeting of the year will take place on Thursday, January 17.

This will be a members’ evening, although anyone is welcome to attend.

We will be looking at some of our archives, prompted in part by our interaction with the Victoria County History historian Simon Draper. Our annual meeting will take place on Thursday, February 21.

The business will be followed by an illustrated talk by Stephen Barker on the First World War armistice and beyond.

This will be a timely reminder that grim events did not stop with the silencing of the guns on the Western Front.

Both meetings will be held at Whitchurch village hall, starting at 8pm, with coffee served from 7.30pm.

The cost is £3 to non-members, which includes coffee and biscuits. Why not join us?

