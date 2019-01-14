Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE next meeting will take place on Saturday, January 12 when Dr Ben Pennington will give a talk entitled “The emergence of the Egyptian state — links with the landscape evolution of the Nile Delta”.

Around 3100 BC, early upstream centres of culture were transformed into a larger territory encompassing all Egypt.

Recent work shows the deltaic landscapes downstream to have been highly dynamic.

A new model suggests that this landscape remodelling may have allowed, or even stimulated, a variety of important socio-economic changes in this region, which could have impacted upon the emergence of Dynastic Egypt. The meeting will take place at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.