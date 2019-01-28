Henley Archaeological and Historical Group

THE Wilts & Berks Canal was the subect of a talk by Martin Buckland, of the Canal Trust, at the group’s meeting on January 8.

The canal was intended to carry coal from Somerset via the Somerset Coal Canal and the Kennet & Avon Canal.

It started near Melksham and ended at Abingdon, rising to a summit of 346ft and falling 129ft again to the Thames. The total length was 52 miles.

The canal was started in 1795 and went into operation in 1810, the same year the Kennet & Avon opened. It formed part of a network with the Oxford Canal (1790) and the Thames & Severn Canal (1789).

Unfortunately, it was never very successful commercially and faced competition from the railways from 1830.

Traffic along the canal declined during the 19th century and the collapse of the Stanley Aqueduct in 1901 proved to be the last straw. It was finally abandoned by an Act of Parliament in 1914. In subsequent decades the canal became largely filled in and the land returned to adjacent landowners.

Restoration of the canal (and its locks, bridges and aqueducts) by volunteers started in 1987.

It was hoped that the work would be completed in some 30 years.

Most of the length of the original canal remains, although some sections pass through towns, such as Swindon, and are unsuitable for restoration. Funding has been obtained from the National Lottery, although it is hoped that major companies will assist in the future.

In 2004, the canal was adopted into the British Waterways Vision 2025.

Restored sections of the canal provide habitats for threatened wildlife and the waterway and its towpaths provide leisure amenities for local people.

There is still much to do as completion of the restoration is expected to take a further 30 years from now.

The group’s next talk on February 5 will be given by Michael Redley on Victorian and Edwardian Henley, including the 1906 general election when, uniquely, the Conservative candidate was not returned.