Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE subject of the society’s meeting on January 12 was landscape evolution, a slightly unusual topic except that it was related to the emergence of the later Ancient Egyptian state c. 3100BC.

Dr Ben Pennington explained how the gradual desiccation of the Sahara Desert led to the movement of the desert nomads down into the Nile Valley.

The Delta changed from a landscape cut by deep cravase water channels to an area of meandering swampy watercourses which could be used for developing cereal production and (amazingly) pig farming.

Increased food production led to population growth and a surplus allowed craft specialisation and trade.

Warring kinglets from southern Egypt realised that this northern surplus was the key to power in the Nile Valley and trade links beyond.

Narmer, the overall winner, united Egypt which in turn led to the Dynastic Period and our enduring fascination with Ancient Egypt — a socio-economic model developed through landscape evolution.

The society’s next meeting will be held at Coronation Hall in Woodley on Saturday, February 9 when Dr Anna Garnett will give a talk called “Flinders Petrie at Amarna”. All are welcome.