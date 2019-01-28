Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Monday, 28 January 2019
A RACE night will be held in Charvil village hall on Friday, March 1 at 7.45pm.
Punters will be able to bet on eight races from around the world that will be shown on a big screen.
The prize money will be split between the winning punters and the Charvil Village Society.
For tickets (£8), call Mark A’Bear on 0118 934 3918.
28 January 2019
More News:
Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Chris the runaway rhea back in field... for now
A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris that disrupted ... [more]
Veteran ‘honoured’ to have portrait on public display
A SECOND World War veteran says he is honoured to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say