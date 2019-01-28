Monday, 28 January 2019

Race night

A RACE night will be held in Charvil village hall on Friday, March 1 at 7.45pm.

Punters will be able to bet on eight races from around the world that will be shown on a big screen.

The prize money will be split between the winning punters and the Charvil Village Society.

For tickets (£8), call Mark A’Bear on 0118 934 3918.

