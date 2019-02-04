Henley and Goring Ramblers

THIS weekend is packed full of Ramblers activities as follows:

Tomorrow (Saturday, February 2), we will have a stand in Market Place from 11am to 3pm as part of the Henley Health & Wellbeing Day.

People will be able to get information about the walks, trips and social events that we are organising.

In summer we have more than 100 walks on offer and in winter around 80.

We also organise walking holidays in the UK and abroad for our members and have social events like lectures, barbecues and dinners, often combined with a walk.

Tomorrow we have two taster walks, both starting from our stand:

12.30pm: A lovely, seven-mile walk via Happy Valley, past Greys Court, Greys Green and back via Pack and Prime Lane. Dogs are allowed.

2pm: A 3.8-mile walk. After crossing Henley Bridge, we gradually ascend above the river towards Remenham. Lovely views of Temple Island and the river are revealed. We then descend to Remenham church and the river.

Walking back along the river, we pass Fawley Court, Phyllis Court and Leander Club as the church and Henley Bridge come into sight.

The walk is leisurely, with time to admire the views. We should be back at the town hall by 4pm. Dogs are allowed.

On Sunday (February 3), we have a family friendly Snowdrops and Marshmallows walk, starting at 10.30am. We meet at Turville Heath, at the junction of Dolesden Lane and Balham Lane (RG9 6LD), for a hilly walk of under five miles with spectacular views.

We return to toast marshmallows on a woodland bonfire. The Barn Café is nearby if anyone fancies a hot lunch to round off the walk. You should bring wellies or walking boots.

For information on this walk, call Mair Hunt on (01491) 572751 or 07833 899639.