Henley Society

THERE was standing room only for the first of the society’s winter talks with guest speaker Norman Topsom.

Norman gave a fascinating account of his 53 years “on the rails”, peppering his talk with entertaining and occasionally macabre anecdotes of his time at Henley, Reading and Twyford railway stations.

Joining the railway aged 16, he had various jobs to do as the “boy” starting as the most junior member of staff at Henley on £2 and 10 shillings a week.

There were some 40 full-time staff servicing the station at the time.

Norman told tales of breaking up the coal, clearing the snow in the great winter of 1962/63 and tackling a serious case of pilfering.

There were also adventures with the vast variety of goods that were transported on the trains, from coffins to miniature alligators.

Norman’s more mundane chores ranged from keeping the station spick and span to the more macabre job of dealing with the tragic incidents of suicide (Twyford has the second worst record for the South-East).

What came through most strongly was Norman’s concentration on the care of the passengers rather than the trains, be they drunk, misbehaving or just curious children fascinated by the engines.

