Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

IN an amendment to the published programme, the lecture tomorrow (Saturday, February 9) will now be given by John Johnson who will speak about “Lost in time and space: unrolling Egypt ancient’s dead”.

The practice of publicly unrolling mummies has been viewed as both a ghoulish spectacle for affluent sensation seekers and as an early scientific approach to the emerging discipline of Egyptology.

This lecture places the practice within the social, cultural and historical context. The meeting will take place at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, RG5 4JB, starting at 2pm.