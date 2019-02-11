Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

IN an amendment to the published programme, the lecture tomorrow (Saturday, February 9) will now be given by John Johnson who will speak about “Lost in time and space: unrolling Egypt ancient’s dead”.

The practice of publicly unrolling mummies has been viewed as both a ghoulish spectacle for affluent sensation seekers and as an early scientific approach to the emerging discipline of Egyptology.

This lecture places the practice within the social, cultural and historical context. The meeting will take place at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, RG5 4JB, starting at 2pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33