Medieval-style charity banquet

A “MEDIEVAL Fun and Frolics” evening was held at Pearson Hall in Sonning by the Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh.

Eighty-one members adorned in medieval dress awere served a glass of mead and a two-course banquet, which was followed by a raffle, quiz, medieval dancing and singing.

Volunteers faced wet sponges in the stocks and there were games such as splat the pat and Jenga.

The event was in aid of the Next Generation Christian Foundation, a charity that supports education in the developing world.

Pictured are Ann Way (international fund-raiser), Benedict Krauze (chairman of trustees for the charity), and Valerie Couglan (president)