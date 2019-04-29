Thames Valley Writers' Circle

EVERY year members of the Circle hold an internal poetry competition for the Chris Mundy Trophy in memory of a much-loved member.

In previous years the entries have been judged by a poetry teacher who gave a critique on each poem.

This year, members decided to follow a system that has proved successful with one of their short story competitions.

This was to place the entries anonymously on the Circle’s website and invite all members to vote for their favourite.

The theme for the competition was “The Kite”.

The top three, according to the votes placed, were announced at a regular Tuesday meeting when it was discovered that two poems had been voted equal second.

One was Plastic Tears by Chloe Stoakes, which lamented the changes that had taken place in the world since a small boy climbed trees and flew his kite.

The other was Some Higher Cloud by Les Williams, which was similar but a little more cheerful.

This told how a young boy who used to fly his kite with his father grew up, married, had a family and moved away but was returning to fly his red box kite once again on the nearby hills.

The winning poem was Majesty, a loving description of the red kite, which we now see so commonly flying high and imperiously above us in the Thames Valley.

It was written by Barbara O Smith, who founded the Circle in 1993 and is now its life president.