Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woodland talk

A TALK on the history of Lambridge Wood, near Henley, will be given at Goring Heath parish hall on May 16 at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be paleontologist Richard Fortey, who owns part of the woodland and has investigated its ecological and geological history.

The talk is being hosted by the village history society. Non-members are welcome (£3 admission fee).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33