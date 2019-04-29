Monday, 29 April 2019

Guide Dogs relaunch

THE charity Guide Dogs is relaunching its fund-raising group in Henley.

It is seeking volunteers and is to hold two meet-and -greet sessions next week for people interested to find out more.

One will be held at the Argyll pub in Market Place, Henley, on Thursday, from 6pm and the other at Café Copia in Market Place next Friday from 10am.

Visitors can meet some of the charity’s dogs and local volunteers.

Clive Wood, engagement officer for Guide Dogs, said: “When someone loses their sight, Guide Dogs is there to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well.

“The charity could not change lives without the continued support of amazing fund-raising volunteers.”

