Councillor awards £5,500 in grants to sports clubs and arts group

GRANTS totalling £5,500 have been given to two sports clubs and a performing arts group in Henley.

Stefan Gawrysiak, a Henley represenative on South Oxfordshore District Council, awarded £3,000 to Henley Cricket Club for new sight screens, £1,500 to the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society to refurbish the kitchen at its studio and £1,000 to AFC Henley for new goalposts.

The money comes from his councillor’s fund of £5,000 a year, which he can spend in the community he serves. He had £500 left over from last year’s allocation.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “The reason I chose these three was because they do an awful lot for the community of Henley.

“AFC Henley caters for 400 to 600 young people playing football on a Saturday and their subscription fees only cover the running costs of the club. For anything extra, such as new goalposts, they just don’t have the money.

“The cricket club also caters for lots of young people and has lots of teams but relies on grants to top up its business operation.

“The refurbishment of the HAODS kitchen provides them with a really good environment and allows them to put on dinner with their shows.”

Cllr Gawrysiak is pictured with, above left, Trevor Howell and Sam Bell of AFC Henley and, right, Julie Huntington, of HAODS.