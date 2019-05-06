Autuism charity launches gardening scheme

AUTISM at Kingwood, a charity that supports autistic adults in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, launched its new gardening scheme at Watermans allotments in Henley.

The charity’s chief executive Kate Allen was joined by autistic adults and family members, freelance gardener Paul Fuller, of Gardeners Plus, the charity’s support staff and Doug Richards, the site manager.

The aim of the new scheme is to provide small gardening plots for autistic adults supported by Autism at Kingwood, enabling them to integrate with the community within a calm and productive environment and reap the therapeutic benefits of horticulture.

Mrs Allen said: “This project is such a wonderful example of how we can achieve so much for vulnerable members of our society through collaboration. Horticultural activities can offer so many benefits for autistic people and to be part of a community allotment is just wonderful.”