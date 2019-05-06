Concert total

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
A JAZZ night organised by the Henley Rotary Club raised more than £2,500.
The event at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road on Saturday featured performances from the Paul Sykes Big Band, singer Jenny Howe and vibraphone and clarinet duo Alan Grahame and Ken Fitt.
06 May 2019
