Charity fashion show at school

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 13 May 2019
ABOUT 240 people attended a fashion show staged by the Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh at Leighton Park School in the town.
The event was in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Arthritis UK.
It was supported by John Lewis and Clarins.
13 May 2019
