Monday, 13 May 2019

Charity fashion show at school

Charity fashion show at school

ABOUT 240 people attended a fashion show staged by the Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh at Leighton Park School in the town.

The event was in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Arthritis UK.

It was supported by John Lewis and Clarins.

