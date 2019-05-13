Try tennis

Boating club happy with visitor numbers at open day
DOZENS of people attended an open day at Wargrave ... [more]
AN open day will be held at Goring Tennis Club on Sheepcot recreation ground on Sunday, May 19 from 2pm to 4pm.
All are welcome, from beginners to those returning to the sport. Some spare rackets will be available. Tea and cakes will be provided.
Amenity group in danger of closure after 57 years
A GROUP set up in the Sixties to preserve ... [more]
Mobile home owner plans to replace it with house
A MAN’S plans to replace a mobile-style home with ... [more]
