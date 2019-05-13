Guide designs centenary badge

GIRL guides in Wargrave designed a special badge to commemorate their centenary.

A competition was held among members of 1st Wargrave Guides to make the badge, which can be stitched on their uniforms.

The winning design was made by Jemima Hicks, 12. It features the number 100 made out of balloons with firework flashes behind it.

The group is planning celebration events throughout the year, including a party in September attended by past guides and leaders.

Guide leader Amber Owen said: “As well as the party in September we are having a summer party with the guides and their families with bouncy castles and other inflatables, outdoor games and a picnic. We are also taking 24 girls away on a weekend ‘centenary camp’ in July and in the summer holiday we are taking a group away to Canada.

“Three of our guide parents also helped us celebrate by running sessions on uniform and badges as well as looking at the types of uniform and badges the guides would have worn and earned over the last 100 years.

“The girls were challenged to design a new uniform and badges and some of the popular badge designs included the ‘emoji badge’ and the ‘technology badge’.”

Any former members who would like to attend the centenary celebrations should email girlguidingwargrave@gmail.com